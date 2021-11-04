Will Smith has been an amazing father described by his three children, but little did the public know he had a traumatic childhood which led him to almost kill his dad.

According to an excerpt from his upcoming memoir titled "Will," as reported by People, the "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" star was traumatized as he witnessed his father physically abusing his mother.

He said his dad, Willard Carrol Smith Sr., was "violent," but he never missed any game, play, and recital. He was also an alcoholic person, but the actor clarified he was "sober" every premiere of his movies.

"He listened to every record. He visited every studio. The same intense perfectionism that terrorized his family put food on the table every night of my life." he wrote. (via UPROXX)

The "Aladdin" actor recalled a time when he was nine years old, and he witnessed how his father punched his mom so hard that she collapsed.

His mom spits blood, and it gives him a big realization saying it defines who he is.

Despite having great success with his awards, achievements, spotlights, and attention, Smith said he had a "string of apologies" to his mom because he couldn't defend her at the time of the incident.

When he was a teenager, the actor's parents separated, Mr. and Mrs. Smith got divorced in 2000. Although the "Gemini Man" star remained close to his father, he said there's a fit of anger behind the smile he projects to the public.

He took care of his dad when he was diagnosed with cancer; however, this made things worse as his past feelings took over him to the point that a dark thought crossed his mind.

Smith said he was delicately wheeling his dad from the bedroom to the bathroom; then, a "darkness arose" within him that made him want to kill him to "avenge" his mother.

He said when he's big and strong enough, he would no longer be a coward, and the actor would "slay" him.

"I paused at the top of the stairs. I could shove him down, and easily get away with it. As the decades of pain, anger, and resentment coursed then receded, I shook my head and proceeded to wheel Daddio to the bathroom." he said.

In 2016, Willard Caroll Smith Sr. died from his illness. He concluded the story by writing an important lesson he taught his son. He said it doesn't matter one single bit how well people treat him as "the Smile" can only be gained based on how well he treats others.

His upcoming memoir titled "Will" will be released on November 9.

