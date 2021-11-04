A year after the shooting incident one summer where Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion got involved, the court revealed new information regarding the "In For It" singer's felony assault case.

More details regarding the Canadian-native rapper allegedly shooting Megan in July 2020 will be unwrapped as legal proceedings begin next month. According to Rolling Stone's recent report, despite the rapper going through "meaningful discussions" with the prosecutors, he was unable to reach a plea deal for his case. Holley confirmed the talks then but said her client's plea of not guilty "stands."

The source also stated that Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, will visit the court on December 14. He was given a chance to provide a live testimony on what happened during his encounter with Megan Thee Stallion as she sustained gunshot wounds at the back of her feet.

What The Attorney Says

The music outlet also revealed that Lanez's attorney, Shawn Holley, appeared in the court on Wednesday, November 3, and agreed to return with her client for a preliminary hearing in a little over a month.

On the other hand, the Deputy District Attorney of LA County, Kathy Ta, reportedly told the court that a 90-minute lengthy testimony is expected from the singer. They also stated that the "The Take" singer's preliminary hearing is also required before his case goes to trial.

Recalling The Occurrence

Based on a report by XXL, it was July when the news broke regarding the "WAP" singer who got shot in Hollywood, Los Angeles, after a dispute that took place in an SUV. In the scene, they stated that a driver and "presumed to be Megan's former best friend" joined the two musicians.

And by the day the shooting occurred, Lanez got arrested and charged for carrying a loaded and unregistered gun in a vehicle. August came, and the "Cry Baby" singer confirmed that the rapper shot her. However, she revealed only a few details about the shooting.

Three months after the shooting, a judge ordered Tory Lanez to stay away at least 100 yards from the singer and drop all the guns he owns. This was later violated after the Canadian rapper also became a part of the setlist for "Rolling Loud Miami" in July with DaBaby, where Megan also took the stage.



The bail for the accused was initially set at $190,000, but as he failed "to adhere to the conditions of his bond," $250,000 was added. If he disobeyed the modifications to the restraining order, Tory was to be remanded or taken into police custody, per source.

As soon as the case ends and the 29-year-old is found guilty, he could face a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months behind the prison.

