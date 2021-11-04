Prince Andrew is currently facing a civil case filed by his alleged victim Virginia Giuffre who alleged that the Duke had sexual encounters with her despite knowing she's underage. Recently, one report suggests that his daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are feuding over their father's legal woes; is this true?

According to a report published by New Idea, the two Princesses' relationship is on the rocks despite being so close to each other in the past.

A source said tensions between the two were "palpable," and their husbands- Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi- couldn't do anything to stop it.

In addition, the two royals were reportedly trying to hide their feud as they "play nice for the cameras, but couldn't quite manage it.

The culprit behind their recent fallout is their father's ongoing legal woes, as Eugenie reportedly wants to support their father without questioning him, while Beatrice is still unsure.

The report suggests that since Beatrice gave birth to her daughter Sienna, she had a different perspective of her father's civil case as she isn't sure if it's right for the royal family to defend him.

Tensions were so high between the two to the point that they were feuding in public, including at a wedding ceremony.

"The York sisters have never been anything but extremely close, so to see them clearly tense in a public situation suggests all is definitely not well." the insider added.

Princesses Eugenie, Beatrice Feuding Issue Debunked

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the claims saying a photograph that shows the sisters not smiling doesn't mean they're fighting each other.

Furthermore, the public couldn't decide whether there was a rift between the two as the report did not present any piece of evidence that would strengthen their claims.

There are also more photos from the wedding that the report never used, like the ones where the sisters were smiling with each other.

Prince Andrew's Civil Case Update

A federal judge recently confirmed Prince Andrew's first court appearance for Virginia Giuffre's case against him.

According to Express UK, the embattled Prince will face his legal lawsuit the same year as Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70 years of service as a monarch.

A civil trial will take place late next year, but oral arguments about the Prince of York's motion to dismiss the case will be on January 4, 2022.

