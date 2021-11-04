The actress who became Kai Opaka from the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," Camille Saviola, reportedly passed away at the age of 71.

The news was recently delivered by the sci-fi series on the official Twitter account, declaring her passing. It read, "Camille made her mark on the Star Trek Universe as the incredible Kai Opaka. She will be greatly missed."

https://t.co/4kPK1NYbPA is saddened to learn of the passing of Camille Saviola. Camille made her mark on the Star Trek Universe as the incredible Kai Opaka. She will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/TTgDmdYJIp — Star Trek (@StarTrek) October 29, 2021

According to the New York Times, the actress died in a hospital on October 28, in North Bergen, New Jersey. Her great-niece, Alyssa Romero, confirmed that the reason for her death was heart failure.

Rest In Peace

Camille Saviola was born on July 16, 1950, per source. The late actress graduated from the High School of Music and Art in New York, which her great-niece believed that she studied voice during that time at City College. Later on she left school to work Off-Off-Broadway and in summer stock. That was also said to be when she became a part of an all-female rock group during that time. She started her career in the original Off Off Broadway science-fiction musical "Starmites" in 1980. As a stage actress, she also became a part of several projects, including "Tommy," appearing as two characters, the Mother and the Acid Queen. The publisher even called Saviola the best-known character for being the original Mama Maddelena for "Nine" and featured in "The Germans at the Spa." The list goes on as her career continued in numerous productions like "Mother Courage and Her Children" and "Chicago" as a replacement for the role of Mama Morton.

After her on-stage roles, Saviola made her way to numerous TV series, including "Friends," "The Heights," "ER," and HBO's "Entourage." Not only that, but USA Today also mentioned that she appeared on the big screen as well with "Shadow and Fog," "Addams Family Values," and "The Purple Rose of Cairo."

Her appearance on the "Star Trek" spin-off came in the 90s, where she starred as Kai Opaka for three years. As soon as the news hit social media, fellow actor friends and fans posted their thoughtful words on Twitter.

Fellow "Star Trek" actor Wilson Cruz tweeted, "What a presence this woman was! My heart is heavy. My love to Camille's family and family of friends throughout the industry. She will be missed."

What a presence this woman was! My heart is heavy. My love to Camille’s family and family of friends throughout the industry. She will be missed. 😔 #CamilleSaviola https://t.co/fzhPiFzwa7 — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) October 29, 2021



Playwright Harvey Fierstein even called Saviola "The Italian Godmother of Soul" in a statement he wrote, "Camille Saviola.... How could you leave us like this? She was a friend for 40 years who could always be counted on for a laugh ...."

Camille Saviola…. How could you leave us like this? She was a friend for 40 years who could always be counted on for a laugh, a shoulder or a kick I. The ass. The Italian Godmother of Soul! Farewell. pic.twitter.com/hCU4ZloIOy — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 29, 2021



"Scandal" actor Dan Bucatinsky also made his message, "RIP #camilleSaviola. Wildly talented. We are all better for having had you with us."

May her soul rest in peace.

