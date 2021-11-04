After Princess Diana died in 1997, Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. However, their relationship wasn't easy as many people opposed the latter, including Her Majesty.

According to Investigative author Tom Bower who wrote for the Daily Mail UK in 2018, as reported by Express UK, the Queen didn't approve of the couple's relationship despite both of them being divorced.

The author alleges that Her Majesty and her mom Elizabeth The Queen Mother had "refused to have anything to do with Charles' mistress."

In addition, the mother-and-daughter royals didn't want the Duchess of Cornwall to be present at any royal engagements, either formal or informal.

"They actively disapproved of her, and of Charles' relationship with her." Bower said.

After being frustrated for so long, the Prince of Wales reportedly confronted his mother about the matter at Balmoral.

Bower said Prince Charles asked his mother to "soften her antagonism" so he could publicize his relationship with Camilla.

During the confrontation, the Queen reportedly had "several martinis," and she forcefully said she would not condone her son's adultery nor forgive the Duchess for not leaving her son alone to allow his marriage with Princess Diana to recover.

Queen Elizabeth also accused the future King of England of not telling the truth about his relationship with Camilla, which Her Majesty described as a "wicked woman."

"I want nothing to do with her," the Queen reportedly yelled.

Prince Charles Devastated After The Argument With Queen Elizabeth

After having a confrontation with his mother, Prince Charles reportedly left Balmoral as his mother's words were left in his mind, especially when she called Camilla a "wicked woman."

Following this, he called Camilla on the phone "tearfully" and "distraught."

The 95-year-old head of state reportedly based her resentment on the infamous interview of Princess Diana with Martin Bashir, where she publicly revealed that there were "three" of them in the relationship and suggested that the Duchess of Cornwall was a significant factor in why they separated.

The Queen and Prince Philip also told their son that he couldn't "rebuild his image" until he broke up with Camilla.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla married in 2005; the Queen reportedly didn't attend the civil ceremony for "religious reasons" as the pair's marriage was against the church.

