Natalie Wood's sister- Lana, reveals in her newly published work "Little Sister" that actor Kirk Douglas raped the Hollywood starlet.

According to NBC News, the younger Wood sibling claims that the incident had happened in the summer of 1955.

Lana recalled in her book titled "Little Sister: My Investigation Into the Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood" that the assault had happened when they were both filming for the movie "The Searchers."

"I remember that Natalie looked especially beautiful when Mom and I dropped her off that night at the Chateau Marmont entrance," the actress said pertaining to the old Hollywood restaurant and hotel that her big sister had gone to meet up with Kirk.

Lana Wood Blames Her Mom

During this time, the younger Wood sister had been eight years old.

Still, the memories stayed fresh in the author's mind as excerpts of her book asserted the vivid image of waking up to Natalie looking "awful," "very disheveled and very upset" after returning from the business meeting with the assailant.

It seems like the actress is blaming her mom as she stated that the dinner was arranged because "many doors might be thrown open for [Natalie]" if she is connected to Douglas. According to Lana, Zakharenko had explicitly said it could be possible "with just a nod of his famous, handsome head on her behalf."

Natalie Wood Confesses to her Sister

"She and Mom started urgently whispering to each other," Wood wrote as she exposed how Maria told her older sister to pull herself together and "suck it up" in the very same car that she drove them in. The 16-year old Natalie did just what her mom told her to do and kept the traumatic experience to herself until she reached adulthood.

Apparently, the older man had brought Natalie into his hotel suite where the alleged assault had occurred in. The topic had been dropped and wasn't discussed until years later when the "West Side Story" actress finally confided in her baby sister. "And, uh... he hurt me, Lana," the eldest confessed to the younger and disclosed how she was sexually assaulted by the "Tough Guys" actor.

Before her death, Natalie made Lana promise her not to tell anyone about that night, and the younger complied with this request while she was still alive. In 2018, Wood had revealed that a "big star" had raped her sister during a podcast that she guested in.

