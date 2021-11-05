Did Brian Laundrie successfully make a cover-up that a sign that he is still alive would naturally come out soon?

Internet users remain consistent in insisting that Laundrie is still alive somewhere. People claimed that either the fugitive or his parents planted the "evidence" that he was already dead in the Carlton Reserve to make the authorities close the case already.

As the case seemingly became quieter in the past few days, a new theory about Laundrie's cover-up emerged.

Brian Laundrie Only Relocated; Family Would Follow Him Soon?

On Twitter, users predicted the next move the Laundrie family would make.

One user said Chris and Robert would put their home on the market and leave Florida. From there, they would reunite with their son again. Another person replied and claimed that the parents' reaction over "Brian Laundrie's death" is not the reaction parents would show if they lose their child.



"If it wasn't a high-level cover-up (which is blatantly obvious, imho) then the FBI would follow them when they move. They will move, most likely out of country to wherever the real #BrianLaundrie ran away to. If their son was really found dead, they would've been visibly upset!" one said.

However, some users dismissed the claims and stated that multiple news outlets saw the parents being visibly shaken. One agreed and said Chris and Roberta probably knew he was already dead when they could no longer track his phone.

It has been two weeks since the FBI confirmed that the remains found in the nature reserve were those of Laundrie. They only determined his identity through a comparison of dental records. DNA analysis is yet to be performed after the initial test returned inconclusive.

The new claims came after other internet users accused the fugitive of faking his death. Since there were remains in the area, his book and wet notebook remained untouched - they questioned how it was possible for an alligator - or any animal - not to eat everything.

One r compared the event to what usually happens in Caddo Lakes. They revealed that alligators and other predators in the area eat everything - even a person's belongings - since they smell like a human.

