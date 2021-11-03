Brian Laundrie's case might reveal more information soon as people appeal for an internal investigation following the recent developments.

People who seek justice for Petito have been tuning in to the authorities' investigation into the YouTuber's and Laundrie's cases. After months of development, the two individuals ended up facing tragic death.

As the case's latest progress only involved the authorities assuming Brian Laundrie's cause of death, internet users came together and created a petition to further examine even the internal developments.

Brian Laundrie's Case Needs Internal Investigation?

On Change.org's website, user Gabby's Safe Haven 2.0 started the petition "Formal internal investigation into the handling of Brian Laundrie's case" and addressed it to Florida Governor Ron Desantis.

The appeal aims the government to conduct a formal internal investigation on Laundrie's case, especially the way it is being handled by the North Port Police Department, City of North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor, and North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison.



"The inconsistencies that the public has recieved in this case is beyond baffling, even before Gabby Petito was offically reported missing. The North Port Police Department has been incompetent in their handling of both Gabby Petito's missing persons case as well as the Brian Laundrie's missing person case," the description said.

The user also noted that millions of taxpayers' money were already spent on the investigation, yet people only got a few results. It accused the department of having suspicious handling of evidence and chain custody throughout the procedure.

In the end, the user alleged that the NPPD clearly showed incompetence and must be investigated.

Why People Insist To Have Internal Investigation On Brian Laundrie's Case?

In the comment section of the appeal, people who signed the petition explained why they supported the request.

One internet user said, "Ignoring the water bottle that civilians found when the park opened so quickly back up was the last red flag for me. Glad the Petito attorney mentioned something for the FBI to take it seriously and reach out."

"Take DV (domestic violence) seriously. Take mental health seriously. Incorporate more mandatory training(s)," another added.

Their claims about the NPPD's incompetency should be taken with a grain of salt, though, as the department watched Laundrie's home 24/7 and even skipped their off days to join the search. For now, people remain hopeful that one useful information will emerge soon.

