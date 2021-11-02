Brian Laundrie's state of mind has been put under the spotlight as more questions as to why he potentially did those crimes continue to linger.

Before the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's case started, the couple was previously pulled aside by Moab police on August 12. At that time, the fugitive told the authorities he was suffering from an anxiety disorder. He also revealed he had a prescription medicine but failed to take it at that time.

His previous statement recently reemerged and caused people to assume that he developed the disorder because of his parents.

Brian Laundrie's Mental Health Was Off?

On Twitter, internet users flocked together again and exchanged their opinions on the possibility of Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta, abused their son. However, some suggested that the fugitive was not mistreated and developed narcissistic personality disorder because of his parents' manipulative behavior.

One suggested, "Brian Laundrie is or was not a monster. He was probably mistreated into becoming psychologically disturbed by parents that were mistreated into becoming psychologically disturbed and so on."

Another hit back and dismissed the thoughts, saying there is currently no proof that could support the hypothesis that Laundrie suffered from mistreatment.



However, the user questioned how a 23-year-old grown-up man continued to live with his parents. Although Laundrie's choice to stay with his parents despite being at a legal age did not hint at potential maltreatment, living with Chris and Roberta reportedly caused him to suffer from a narcissistic personality disorder.

READ ALSO: Prince Charles Making Someone Take All Blame On Cash-For-Honors Issue To Save His Royal Honor?

According to Cleveland Clinic, NPD may occur due to childhood trauma and the type of relationships a patient has with parents and relatives, among others.

Some users assumed that Chris and Roberta also got the same issue, creating psychological damage to Laundrie.

"I think Brian was raised by a narcissist, and that does create psychological damage. I think he was likely the "golden child," meaning he probably was seen as doing no wrong by his parents and coddled by them. Golden children tend to develop NPD," another user explained.

As of the writing, these statements have not been proven true yet. But if Laundrie indeed killed Petito, he either became either "extremely sociopathic or mentally ill."

Unfortunately, finding the person who strangled Petito to death is way harder now that the only key to the answers - Laundrie - is already dead.

READ MORE: Brian Laundrie's Case Getting DIRTIER: Internet Asks Authorities Not To Presume Fugitive's Cause of Death Because of THIS