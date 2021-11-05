Former CLC member Sorn is under fire on social media as fans discuss a recent TikTok video involving her advertisement for skincare and makeup products, specifically for a particular "Squid Game" actor.

Allkpop reported that the Sorn was posing for the camera and directing the viewers' attention by pointing at the clip's caption, which had read "What I'd give to Squid Game characters." The singer then gave out different kinds of cosmetic products in a series of short clips every time a character appears on the screen.

It all seemed like a standard ad, but then one observant fan noticed how Sorn had recommended a skin bleaching product to Ali, among other things. The issue garnered even more attention as international supporters of the celebrity started calling out the apparent racism of the musician.

Some had even gone so far as to accuse Sorn of "showing colorism" after suggesting Ali the alleged skin whitening products in an attempt to lighten his naturally dark complexion.

Sorn Offends International Fans

An individual attempted to defend the company by posting a screenshot of Wishtrend TV's comment section. They explained that they just want to "give Ali lots of products because we love Ali!" The company seemingly joked that they can't just send "one cotton pad" to the actor they called an "old man."

This was immediately questioned by another account who replied, "And the captions?" with their screenshot of the brand's other TikTok clip, which they had captioned with "If you know about skincare... you know what it means," which the fan was assuming to be a subtle dig at Ali's dark skin tone as the products advertised by the Kpop star had been for whitening and brightening the skin.

"I understand what the brand wanted, but it didn't come out the way they intended. It just really definitely came out as racist and colorist." another user replied to the same thread full of Thai people discussing the issue.

I understand what the brand wanted, but it didn't come out the way they intended. It just really and definitely came out as racist and colorist. — DaebakBea (@BiaCPiresF) November 4, 2021



Sorn's Innocence Is Proven

After further investigating the situation, many fans swooped in to defend the "Helicopter" singer as one person rebutted, "But isn't this a TikTok trend? You give better products (or food) to the character you love the most, I understand how this could look really bad but I feel like sh was just doing this harmlessly,"

After deleting the offending video, Wishtrend TV had posted an apology statement on their account. "In respect to those who were offended by the content, we have decided to remove the video from our TikTok."

The company then clarified that the artist was innocent, "We would like to take this time to highlight that Sorn did not have any involvement and participation in planning the content. The creative control was solely on Wishtrend."

