Chris Pratt previously made headlines after posting a controversial caption for his wife and daughter. More recently, the actor seemingly gave an insight into what he's currently feeling following the incident.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the "Passengers" star posted a video saying he just woke up as he felt "depressed" and "upset" before going to bed the previous evening.

Although Pratt did not give a specific reason why he felt sad throughout the night, he said he was able to get through his problems by working out and playing a Christian music playlist.

At first, he was hesitant to go for a run as he didn't want to, but he did, and he said it felt "right" and "amazing."

He continued sharing inspirational words by saying, "I don't get emotional that often but I actually got emotional out in the woods, It felt like there was another in the fire standing next to me." (via Page Six)

The actor concluded his video by encouraging fans to start listening to Christian music because it helped him.

"If you feel down today, maybe get in an exercise and maybe listen to some good worship music or get the word in 'cause it really helped me this morning." he said.

Chris Pratt Slammed For Recent Instagram Post

In early reports, fans were thrown off by Pratt's caption on his recent Instagram post dedicated to his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The photo he posted may look harmless and sweet, but his followers weren't fond of his choice of words.

Fans alleged that his post was a "passive aggression" disguised as a joke.

Pratt, who shares eight-month-old baby Lyla with Schwarzenneger, was also judged as fans pointed out that he didn't include his son Jack on the post after thanking his wife for giving him a "gorgeous healthy daughter."

Not The First Time Christ Pratt Faced Backlash This Week

Many fans were also not happy after Pratt announced that he would be voicing one of the beloved animated characters, Garfield.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Sony Pictures-produced film is directed by Mark Dindal.

Critics immediately bombarded his Instagram announcement saying he's unfit for the role.

