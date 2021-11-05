Bad news for Marvel fans, it seems like the "Black Panther" sequel's release date will be moved as the movie's production has been halted because of a devastating reason; what happened?

According to sources close to the production who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is temporarily stopping their production following Letitia Wright's injury as she needs to recover.

In early reports, Wright sustained an injury while shooting a stunt rig in Boston, Massachusetts. Marvel initially said that the actress' accident wouldn't affect the shooting schedule of the film.

After the said incident, the actress left the production and moved to London to recover; she has been staying in her hometown ever since.

The movie had been filming in Atlanta for the past few months. "Wakanda Forever's" director Ryan Coogler had reportedly shot all the footage they could do without the actress.

Sources revealed the production is currently reconfiguring the shoot before things come back to normal in early 2022. They will stop filming the week of Thanksgiving.

Letitia Wright's Camp Speaks Out

After the report circulated, Wright's representative spoke to the outlet, confirming that she's been recovering in London since September and she's looking forward to working in 2022.

"Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers." they added.

'Black Panther 2' Release Date

This is not the first time Marvel has pushed back the release date of the upcoming film, as it was supposed to hit theatres on July 8, 2022.

However, it was moved to November 11, 2022, and insiders confirmed that the new release date remains intact.

Letitia Wright's Controversy While Filming 'Black Panther 2'

In early reports, a viral story made rounds on the internet alleging Letitia Wright caused a significant commotion on the set of "Wakanda Forever."

The Hollywood Reporter previously alleged that the "Black Mirror" actress had been sharing her anti-vaccine opinions online.

The actress took to her Instagram to slam the claims saying it was "completely untrue."

Wright said she works hard for her career and people close to her know it. Furthermore, she said her current focus is "always to do work that's impactful and inspiring."

