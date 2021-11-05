It hasn't been long since Prince William and Kate Middleton visited COP26 to talk about climate change in replacement for the Queen. Yet, a royal expert left an opinion addressing the royals with the same issue.

The Cambridges recently attended the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, alongside Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. At the said event, William urged world leaders to "make the impossible possible" and "seize the moment" addressing climate change.

Following in his father's footsteps, Prince Charles also talked at the summit, where he called for countries to unite and solve environmental problems.

The 'Jet-Set Lifestyles'

Royal expert Camilla Tominey came after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their COP26 speech. She advised them not to go back to their "jet-set lifestyles," if they want to be more credible on their climate change agenda.



Based on Telegraph's Your Royal Appointment newsletter via Mirror, Tominey claimed that the royals must "keep up with their green choices and continue to find alternative transport to travelling in private jets."

The expert highlighted the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge's "hard-hitting speeches that were well received." However, she wanted the royals to apply their words into actions by "completely dispensing" or changing the way they travel.

"To be fair, William and Kate should be commended for taking the train to Scotland on this occasion," she added. "While Charles apparently flew from Rome to Glasgow on an RAF flight running on sustainable aviation fuel."

"But if they are to remain credible voices on this totemic issue, they must continue to travel sustainably rather than going back to their previous jet-set lifestyle," Tominey concluded.

They Are Not The Only One

According to Express, the Royal Family had already explained in the past why they chose private jet travel, and their reason was because of "security and timing issues."

Aside from the royals, many summit attendees were also criticized for flying into the event with the use of private jets.

According to Transport and Environment campaign group Matt Finch, the average private jet emits two tonnes of CO2 per hour it flies. Comparing it to an ordinary citizen, one person consumes eight tonnes of CO2 a year. "It can't be stressed enough how bad private jets are for the environment, it is the worst way to travel by miles," he said.

Finch added, "Our research has found that most journeys could easily be completed on scheduled flights. Private jets are very prestigious but it is difficult to avoid the hypocrisy of using one while claiming to be fighting climate change."

