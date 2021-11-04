A resurfaced clip revealed that Prince William did something big in the past to protect his now-married wife Kate Middleton's privacy, all for the sake of not repeating any mistakes from the past.

In a Channel 5 documentary called "The Tabloids and the Royals," former editor of The Sun, Kelvin MacKenzie, shared how the Duke of Cambridge invoked an EU law when the couple were boyfriend and girlfriend.

MacKenzie stated, "If you're William, you'd seen your mother basically pursued down the high street by photographers. That would have left a scar on him, it was certainly having an effect on him."

Protective Prince William

"He wants to protect her so he effectively invokes the law." The former editor also added, "there's a European Court of Human Rights law saying everybody has a right to privacy. And he invoked that on Kate's behalf."

Another Royal commentator, Camilla Tominey, joined in and shared how the now mother-of-three handled her situation in the past, as she "What was interesting about how Kate was handled in those early days was the sense of trying, very slowly, to introduce her to public life,"



Tominey even compared her to Prince William's late mother, "Unlike Princess Diana, who I think felt she was thrown into the deep end."

The royal reporter also stated in her opinion that the Duke wanted to avoid his past mistakes, which is why "it was a very, very slow drip-feeding of Kate to the press and to the public."

READ ALSO: Prince William, Kate Middleton Have an 'Exciting Secret' They've Been Keeping For Long-Here are the SIGNS! [REPORT]

Kate Middleton's Adjustments In Her Early Days

In the 2011 documentary "Chasing the Royals: The Media and the Monarchy," experts brought up one incident when the Duchess of Cambridge was "hounded by paparazzi" during her 25th birthday in 2007. And based on the report from Express, the scene made Prince William upset.

Reports say about 30 paparazzi waited for Middleton to come outside her Chelsea flat asking for a statement. During that time, rumors were saying that William would be proposing to her. The swarm of paparazzi reportedly blocked her car, and camera lenses were "within a foot" away from her face.

In response, the angry then-boyfriend released a statement to the press to stop harassing Kate Middleton, which was further explained in the documentary.

Soon, the 39-year-old married Prince William in April 2011 in Westminster Abbey.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth's Reign Drawing to a Close? More Doctors Are Urging the Royal to Step Back