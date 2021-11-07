Is it possible for Gabby Petito's family to file a lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents?

It's one of the most often asked questions on social media, especially because many people were sad that Gabby Petito didn't receive the justice she deserved.

After their son's remains were recovered by authorities after more than a month of searching, Brian Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta, have been the subject of intense scrutiny and online conjecture.

Investigators are piecing together the 23-year-last old's known movements after he left his parents' house in Florida, and they believe there may be a timetable shift.

Civil Suits Against Brian Laundrie's Parents

According to internet sleuths, Chris and Roberta's activities may have caused Gabby Petito's death, either directly or indirectly.

On Reddit, a verified attorney listed the probable legal actions Gabby's parents could take against the Laundries.

The Petitos can sue the Laundries, according to Redditor u/CurlyMichi, who wrote on the thread r/GabbyPetito, since "anyone can launch a lawsuit."

"Florida has over 100,000 attorneys, and one of them would undoubtedly take up the case."

The expert believes that if the Petitos sue the Laundries, it will be the "toughest" litigation ever because Chris and Roberto would have to have done something to be liable to the Petitos for whatever they believe it is.

Taking Legal Action Against the Laundries Because of Emotional Distress

But what about emotional anguish? According to the Redditor, the IIED will demand extreme behavior.

Despite the fact that online sleuths were enraged by the Laundries' silence, the law does not consider it "outrageous."

Furthermore, "they utilized their fundamental right to legal representation and to remain silent."

The Estate of Brian Laundrie Can Be Sued

The Petitos could sue Laundrie's estate, according to the expert. They will, however, only receive whatever assets Brian Laundrie has.

And according to reports on him, his background, and his net worth, there doesn't appear to be much there.

#StevenBertolino tells @CNN that #BrianLaundrie’s parents may never tell their side of the story: “Their version of the story may come out in the future, it may not.” pic.twitter.com/EMPoqDWREC — Justice For Gabby (@J4GProject) November 3, 2021

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie's Parents Corrupted Evidence When Remains Were Found? Forensic Expert Says It's Possible!

Can the Petitos Sue on Gabby's Behalf?

According to the expert, it would be determined by state law.

"When someone dies, all of their assets become part of their estate," the lawyer explained. "A wrongful death claim can be brought by the personal representative of her estate (Florida has rules about who can and can't be a PR of an estate) for her loss of life and lost income, as well as emotional damages if they can prove mental suffering."

Redditors React to the Possibility of Suit

Some Redditors believe that filing a lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents and the estate isn't just worth it.

BubblesForBrains wrote, "Sue them because they raised an abusive asshole? What money would they get from the laundry? They aren't wealthy."

The lawyer agreed with the comment above but added, "Grief can lead people to do things that aren't based on logic."

READ MORE: Brian Laundrie Alive? Internet Investigator Found Proof of Recent Digital Activity