Brian Laundrie's parents may have corrupted evidence after discovering his body and belongings, according to a forensic expert.

On Oct. 20, authorities discovered the fugitive's skeletal remains in a grassy area of Myakkahatchee Creek Park.

This is more than five weeks after he vanished from his parents' North Port, Florida, home on September 13.

Chris, the fugitive's father, spotted a bag containing his missing son's things and promptly notified officials who were also scanning the area.

A backpack was located alongside the 23-year-body old's by an officer on the other side of the route.

According to DNA specialist Paul Belli, Brian's parent, Chris and Roberta, may have had the opportunity to taint the evidence in order to protect their son's reputation.

"I suppose they may be safeguarding their son's image or something like that, and they could've done that," he told The Sun.

"I didn't necessarily get it based on the media I saw obtain that information," the forensic expert continued, "but I'm sure the detectives are working through that as we speak."

The area where the corpse was recovered had been flooded in floodwaters caused by hurricanes and storms in the weeks before.

Brian Laundrie Also' Disturbed Evidence'

Paul Belli previously alleged that if Gabby Petito's fiancé, who is a person of interest in her death, was in responsible of her death, he had several weeks to tamper with the evidence at the crime scene.

"Here's a person who has weeks to manage or do things to upset settings like the van," he explained.

"I would be looking at the scenes," the expert continued. "Cops may be looking at the actual scene of the crime, but they may not have that. I don't know."

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie Alive? Internet Investigator Found Proof of Recent Digital Activity

Brian Laundrie Cause of Death

Brian Laundrie's death remains a mystery, and investigators are still looking for answers.

Police are currently searching the area where his remains were recovered, but a retired homicide detective believes authorities may be able to recover clues from the location once the stream has retreated to its lowest point.

"They absolutely have a higher chance of collecting a piece of evidence today than they had at that time," Tom Joy told The Sun, "since the water level is down and they have better access and ability to recover."

Detectives should be looking for pills, bullets, or even drugs, according to the expert.

READ MORE: Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito May Have THIS Contributed To Their Deaths, Internet Sleuths Say