Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's case would be closed soon, authorities predicted.

Although more questions related to Petito and Laundrie remain unanswered, the authorities are seemingly one step closer to ending the investigation.

One expert revealed that the FBI would need to check Laundrie's digital footprint to resolve all issues surrounding the fugitive and his fiancee's deaths.

According to NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin, the authorities will soon put the puzzle pieces together.

"I think the FBI knows a lot of those questions and they will be resolved," he said, as quoted by Independent. "If they close the case those documents will be available through public record searches."

He particularly said that the fugitive's digital footprint would provide all his movements and communications before, during, and after returning to Florida on September 1.

Per Entin, the murderer might still be out there if the law enforcement would not announce a case closed yet, hinting that they might probably find another lead into the matter.



Laundrie, who is only a person of interest for illegal use of cards, was found dead in the Carlton Reserve. The authorities only discovered his skeletal remains as well as his backpack and notebook. As of the writing, his remains are being examined by a forensic anthropologist to determine his cause of death.

The Latest On Brian Laundrie's Case

Entin's comments came after a man fishing in the Fort De Soto Park reeled in a gun inside a plastic bag from the waters.

Christopher Sacco, the man who found the gun, called the Pinellas County Sheriff's office and reported the event. The authorities already took the weapon before submitting it to Florida Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center.

The police are reportedly holding the gun in evidence, as confirmed by WFLA's Josh Benson.

"GUN. Checked in with the man who found the gun in #FortDeSoto more than a week ago. Says he only took one pic and turned gun over to Pinellas County authorities. Sheriff's Office tells me they have it in evidence and there's been no update just yet," he shared on his Twitter account.

Before the discovery, Dog the Bounty Hunter and his team combed the area's land previously. However, Laundrie's remains were found in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County.

