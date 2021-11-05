A video of Henry Ruggs III driving at a perilous speed before the fatal crash has been released.

Authorities and people who have seen Ruggs' fatal crash in person experienced a more spine-chilling moment after seeing a new surveillance video showing the athlete speeding on the road.

As released by a news site, the video recorded Ruggs as he drove his Corvette at 156 MPH. The authorities also confirmed that the car's onboard computer logged the speed, proving his violations.

The recording was reportedly a few seconds and a block away before hitting the Rav4. Meanwhile, the vehicle that passed before the Corvette was seemingly the Toyota Rav4 victim Tina Tintor was driving.

It supported the police documents stating he went 156 MPH before crashing into the Toyota at 127 MPH. He also had a gun inside his vehicle.



His victim, a 23-year-old female, was with her Golden Retriever Max when the accident happened. Both of them were knocked out during the impact and stayed inside the car engulfed with flames.

"Tina's tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could never comprehend," her family's attorney said.

The Raiders released Ruggs from the team soon after he was charged.

Henry Ruggs III Ruined Victim's Life

Following the death of Tintor, her family released an official statement through their attorney and expressed their heartbreak over the loss.

"Family was everything to Tina, and she was the light of her parents' life. Tina lived in Las Vegas since she was a baby," family attorney, Farhan Naqvi, said, as quoted by CNN. "She loved her 3-year-old Golden Retriever, Max, who passed alongside her Tuesday morning."

Tintor died after the former Las Vegas Raiders receiver rear-ended the victim's Toyota while driving in a residential area near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway.

Ruggs reportedly showed signs of impairment when they interrogated him on the scene.

The Clark County Detention Center already gave him one count each of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and reckless driving. The Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson also said that prosecutors are now talking about possible charges for the gun the authorities found in the car.

Ruggs has since been released from the detention center as of Wednesday after posting a $150,000 bail.

