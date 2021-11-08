Ulrika Jonsson was reportedly kicked out of a club during a wild weekend out where she had gotten injured and went home to two strange men intruding her house.

The Swedish-British TV presenter had taken all of her juicy stories on social media, where she shared the events of the previous night with her over 176,000 Instagram followers. Jonsson even included real-live footage and photos of her eventful outing in her IG stories, complete with detailed captions.

According to Express, the 54-year old had posed for pictures with two girls she met at the bar she was kicked out of. "About last night," the television personality said and explained that she had "Went to a bar [and] met a wicked group of girls."

Ulrika Gets Kicked Out

Ulrika then revealed that the reason she had gotten "chucked out" of the venue was that she had fallen several times on her bottom while inside and caught the attention of the bouncers. Although she described the situation as getting "marched out" of the establishment, she was more or less just escorted out by the security personnel.



The rest of her caption stated that she had "lost her handbag" but, after finding it, went straight over to the nearest McDonald and got herself a "MACCIES" before returning home and retiring for the night.

However, not everything goes according to plan as the presenter discovered "two young men sleeping" in one of the rooms after drunkenly coming home from her late-night adventure. Based on her social media post, the situation made her feel like she was "dying right now" based on her social media post.

Ulrika's Wild Night Out

Mirror reported that Jonnson had tried to recall what exactly happened the day after as she filmed herself talking on her couch while suffering from a hangover.

"I think this is a good result for a 54-year old. It shows that I've still got a bit of life in me," the celebrity said. The publication clarified that Ulrika started her weekend accompanied by her 20-year old daughter at the bar mentioned.

She also took a snap of her battle scars in the form of a bruised and scratched-up wrist, which the mom-of-four disclosed was from the multiple falls she suffered not even 24 hours before. "I just don't know what happened," the star captioned her story with a hashtag that read "liability."

The star had previously confessed that she was done looking for "the one" after getting married and going through divorces three times.

