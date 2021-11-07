Bodybuilder and influencer Kali Muscle recently announced his health condition through YouTube, where he was spotted in his hospital bed.

On Sunday, November 7, a stable video of himself titled "I ALMOST DIED" revealed that he suffered from a heart attack due to a "100% clogged" left artery. He has been recovering well and will be out of the hospital after one or two days.

According to Generation Iron, Kali Muscle is a bodybuilder, fitness influencer, actor, and entrepreneur, which rose to fame as a YouTube guru from Oakland, California. He has gained over 2.4 million subscribers as of writing.

What Happened?

Kali Muscle, born Chuck Kirkendall, admitted in his video that he had been suffering from edema for a long time since his teenage years. After being diagnosed ever since he was young, he did not think much of it, despite admitting he was concerned about the swelling.

"You know people used to tell me that's a sign of heart failure or whatever you know of course, being a tough ass, you ignore people saying that like man i ain't got no heart problems or nothing like that," he told his viewers.

The 46-year-old went on with his video and shared what happened that led to his heart attack. A few days ago, he went to the dentist for a dental implant and "a deep deep clean." He got himself injected with anesthesia as well. The next day, he took Vicodin to ease the pain. However, when he woke up, Kali felt a pain similar to heartburn.



He resorted to taking counter medication as he only thought it was heartburn. After two hours of having no improvement of his chest pain, his girlfriend suggested bringing him to the hospital.

A Message from Kali Muscle

The actor took tests at the hospital and was informed that he had a heart attack. They rushed him to surgery, leading them to successfully put work in his artery, finding it was clogged.

Being aware of his situation and ignoring its early signs for 15 years, he demanded his followers to prioritize health. He then mentioned Shawn Rhoden, who recently passed away following "a reported fatal heart attack."

"Make sure you guys take care of your health. That's what I've been talking to you about anyway. And you know, God is using me as an example. 'Cause as we just saw, you know, RIP Shawn Rhoden," he said.



Kali Muscle became emotional and wiped his tears, "Some people don't get a second chance, man. I got my twins and I gotta live, man."

