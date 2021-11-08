There has been a lot of misogyny in the air directed pointedly at the upcoming Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That..., and star Sarah Jessica Parker has had enough of it. Rather than beating around the bush or pretending the problem doesn't exist, SJP has spoken plainly about this issue.

The actress we have known to be Carrie for years spoke to Vogue saying:

There's so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man... 'Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?' I'm sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he's exquisite. Why is it OK for him? I don't know what to tell you people.

While many, including the author of the books that inspired the stories, Candace Bushnell, have openly proclaimed the show is not feminist, this pervasive issue that is already being brought to the forefront of the show suggests And Just Like That... may find a different fate. The ages of women in Hollywood have been a subject of ire for women everywhere. In a show that is set to follow the romantic lives of Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Miranda, played by Cynthia Nixon, and Charlotte, played by Kristin Davis: a group of women in their 50s.

The ridiculous obsession with trying to force youth when women are involved will be called into question by this show. It already is. Nixon spoke out, "I like that we're not trying to youthify the show. We're not including, lke, a 21-year-old niece." The show is about what it is about. Age shouldn't matter, and the inherently sexist comments need to come to an end.

Following the unfortunately average path, the response on social media has been the most critical. SJP shot the haters down. She said in her Vogue interview:

Everyone has something to say: 'She has too many wrinkles, she doesn't have enough wrinkles.' It almost feels as if people don't want us to be perfectly OK with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something that marks you feel better...I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?



We are glad the actress will not be disappearing. Instead, she and her fellow co-stars will be appearing in And Just Like That... on HBO this coming December.