MLB longtime pitcher and reliever Pedro Feliciano has died. He was 45.

The Mets released a statement to deliver the saddening news and honor the late pitcher. Writer Tim Healey shared a screenshot of the press release and disclosed that Feliciano died in his sleep.

"Pedro Feliciano will be remembered as a beloved member of the Mets organization for his impact as a great teammate as well as his reputation as one of the most competitive, durable and reliable relievers during his time in Queens," part of the statement said.

Mets also sent their thoughts and prayers to Feliciano's bereaved family.

Baseball analyst Eduardo Perez first confirmed the tragic news through his Twitter page, saying that Feliciano died over the weekend. He revealed that the athlete was still able to jet ski with his family before his tragic death.



Pedro Feliciano's cause of death was not entirely disclosed, as the news outlets and sources only said he died in his sleep.

However, it is worth noting that he was diagnosed with a rare medical condition back in 2013. At that time, his doctors found he had a hole in his heart. As he and his family got involved in sports before his death, it might have played a role in his passing on Sunday.

Fans Pay Tribute To Pedro Feliciano

After learning the news, his fans who have seen his games and plays offered heartfelt tribute and remembered his legacy in the industry.

One said, "Terrible news. His battles vs the Phillies and Ryan Howard and Chase Utley were classic. Best was when the Yankees signed him to the FA deal and he couldn't pitch and Cashman blames the Mets for pitching him too much."

"Oh my god, that's horrible. Never wore any uniform in the major leagues other than the #Mets. RIP, Perpetual Pedro," another added.

The Mets first got Feliciano in 2002 while pitcher Swan Estes joined Cincinnati Reds. He was immediately designated for assignment a few months later before Detroit Tigers claimed him off waivers in October and returned him to the Mets after the winter that year.

Years later, Mets sold his rights to Japan's Fukuoka Daiei Hawks in 2005. In the next five years afterward, he returned to the organization again. He also pitched for Puerto Rico between those years during the 2006 and 2009 World Baseball Classics.

