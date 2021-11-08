Prince Harry has one goal why he wants to publish his memoir, but one expert believes he will fail soon.

Months after Prince Harry divided the royal family with his interview with Oprah Winfrey, his spokesperson revealed that the duke is writing an intimate and heartfelt memoir. The book is being ghost-written by J. R. Moehringer, a Pultizer prize-winning author.

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," he said.

The duke also has one goal why he wants to release it - to regain people's trust and approval. But one expert warned it might not come true at all.

Why Prince Harry's Memoir Will Flop

A formal royal aide recently spoke up about Prince Harry's memoir and warned that people had already made up their minds about it. The expert also warned critics as the duke remains close with Queen Elizabeth II despite the Megxit.



According to Grant Harrold, no one would change their mind and support Prince Harry just because they read the memoir.

"I was on GB News the other day and I was trying to explain that because a lot of people, if I put up anything about Harry, they attack, and I said people have got to remember that at the end of the day, they are a family, blood is thicker than water," he told Express UK.

READ ALSO: Gabby Petito Case: FBI Need to Check ONE More Evidence to Resolve All Issues Before Closing Investigation

He added that, if people would keep attacking the royal prince, it might reach the monarch. He would surely fix relationships because of that, as well.

For what it's worth, Prince Harry's popularity already plunged the lowest after dropping by 10 percent. As of the moment, the YouGov poll shows his popularity is only at 31 percent, and 44 percent of correspondents said they disliked him already.

With that decline, the expert added that - sadly - Prince Harry's memoir might be a hit, but it would not hit people's hearts to trust him again.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Suffering From Great Anxiety After Learning Queen Elizabeth II's Health Scare?