Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have fans gushing over their rekindled romance after being photographed countless times and even attending red carpet events together. However, one report suggests that the two are fighting already because of workout routines; is this true?

According to a report published by OK! Magazine, the "On The Floor" songstress is mad that her beau doesn't have time to work out with her.

Lopez is reportedly waking up at around 5 a.m. every day to do a 90-minute fitness routine, and she's been doing it since her relationship with her ex Alex Rodriguez.

On the other hand, Affleck is a "bedhead" and not a morning person. The actor only wakes up early to take his kids to school.

Although the couple has a lot of common denominators when it comes to interests, they don't see eye to eye when it comes to fitness. Lopez's lifestyle is "necessarily evil" for the actor, as he only works out to get in shape for a movie like "Justice League."

A source said Affleck refuses to be "dragged to gym," and his girlfriend is "going to have a hell of a time getting him to change that."

Aside from the abovementioned issue, Lopez reportedly doesn't like cigarette smokers and doesn't allow them in her house or around her, so she will do anything to stop Affleck.

The source concluded their statement by saying, "Give Jen six months," and her lover will be "in the best shape of his life."

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Lifestyle Issues Debunked

After the issue made rounds online, Suggest debunked the claims saying the report was released in July. The two seem to be fine recently as they went out to celebrate Halloween by trick or treating with Jennifer Garner.

The outlet also pointed out that the magazine treats the actor like a manchild. He was previously named one of the sexiest men alive, and celebrities can't earn that without going to the gym.

They said Affleck is an adult and capable of going to the gym early in the morning. The outlet said the story above is a form of body-shaming that targets the actor for not being in good shape as his girlfriend.

