Kanye West seems ready to move on from Kim Kardashian amid their divorce as he was recently spotted hanging out with another woman several times over the past few weeks; who is this mysterious Instagram model?

According to Page Six, the 22-year-old model was first spotted with the billionaire musician at Donda Academy's basketball game in Minneapolis.

The outlet's insiders said they have been "hooking up" for a while now, but their relationship appears to be flourishing as the rapper brought her in the abovementioned event.

Aside from the game, the mysterious woman also attended West's recent Sunday Service dedicated to victims of this year's Astrofest. She's also said to be with the rapper during his "Drink Champs" interview, where he professed his love for Kardashian, saying she's still his wife.

Today, fans are eager to dig deeper into West's rumored girlfriend's life, and it turns out she appears to be a fan of the Kardashians; who is Vinetria?

Who Is 22-Year-Old Vinetria?

According to the outlet, Vinetria is a model who's new to the industry. She's currently signed under Public Image Management.

Hailing from California, the model is pretty famous as she has over 401,000 followers on Instagram.

Per her modeling portfolio, Vinetria stands at around five foot nine inches. She has dark brown hair and green eyes.

Despite being famous on social media, the model reportedly deleted almost all her Instagram content before making her public appearance with West.

READ NOW: Twitter is for the BIG BIRDS! Political Activist Big Bird, from 'Sesame Street', Starts a Fight with Senator Ted Cruz and Wins President Joe Biden's Approval

Vinetria appears to be a fan of the Kardashians as she previously gushed over Kourtney and Travis Barker's engagement, writing "so so so happy for kourtney kardashian."

She also reposted a picture of the soon-to-be-married couple captioned with a crying emoji.

Aside from modeling, Vinetria is also a music lover as her social media accounts feature many references to singers such as Adele, Bob Marley, and Nicki Minaj.

To seemingly give a hint on her relationship with the rapper, who legally changed his name to "Ye," she posted cryptic song lyrics of Central Cee's "I'm Obsessed With You," writing, "I'm obsessed with you in a way I can't believe."

Despite the ongoing speculation, both West and Vinetria have yet to confirm their relationship.

Kanye West Insists That Kim Kardashian Is Still His Wife

In an interview with Revolt TV's "Drink Champ," West insisted that Kim Kardashian is still his wife amid their ongoing divorce because there "ain't no paperwork," and he still wants them to be together.

According to E! News' source, it's true that the rapper is still holding on to their relationship and wishes that they "could still work it out."

However, Kardashian appears to have moved on as the insider said there is "no chance for reconciliation at this point."

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth II Final Christmas? Monarchy Reportedly Wants THIS To Happen During the Holidays