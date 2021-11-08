Hillary Duff is enjoying her time as a mother to her third child, and she also loves to troll online critics as she put them on blast via Instagram.

According to E! News, the mom of three took to her Instagram stories to post a picture of her 7-month-old daughter named Mae James Bair, who recently got her ears pierced.

The actress seems to be prepared for the backlash, so she called out critics with a savage caption.

"Yes! I pierced her ears today, can't wait for the internet to call me a child abuser... again. less go."

This is not the first time Duff received backlash for piercing her children's ears. In 2019, the actress sparked controversy when she did it with 8-month-old Banks Violet Bair for the first time.

At the time, social media users called her out for her actions as they alleged that it could cause a "tremendous amount of pain and discomfort" to her child.

Many users also expressed their disappointment by saying they would unfollow the actress after what she did to her daughter.

Hillary Duff on Mom-Shaming

The "Lizzie McGuire" actress previously spoke about mom-shaming, a moment when the public criticizes a mother for making parenting choices that are different from another person's point of view.

In an interview with Yahoo! Life early this year, Duff said mom-shaming could sometimes take a toll on her mental health,

The actress said she thinks it's "really hard" as she used to dodge comments or criticisms about her. She adds, "like, you just get a tough skin and you don't realize how much it actually affects you."

Duff said she has a hard time not taking the comments personally, and she said commenting on other people's posts is "a need for attention or whatever."

"At first I want to be defensive, but when I zoom out, I'm like, 'It's one person. That's not how everybody feels. That doesn't really matter. That person's, like, a keyboard gangster who just needs to be heard or seen," she went on.

Hillary Duff's Children.

The actress had one child with her first husband, Mike Cornie. Luca was born in 2012.

She also has two daughters with singer Matthew Koma, Violet Banks in 2018, and Mae James Bair this year.

