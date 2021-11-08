Prince Harry, despite being part of the world's famous monarchy, cannot use his power when it comes to his wife, Meghan Markle.

For centuries, the royal family members have been following the protocols to ensure the respectful, smooth-flowing existence of the monarchy. However, royal fans noticed how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex broke several rules before their royal wedding.

Meghan, this time, broke the protocol after joining the Republican politicians and removing the wall that defines the monarchy's vision when it comes to politics.

The Duchess of Sussex recently lobbied Republican politicians to push for paid parental leave and climate policy under the US Government. She called Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Susan Collins before saying her royal title during the discussion, involving the royal family in her recent mess.



Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich immediately called out Meghan for mentioning her royal title and dragging the royal family into politics.

Prince Harry Failed To Control "Hard-Headed" Wife?

During Fordwich's interview with Newsnation's Dan Abrams, she said Prince Harry knows how a royal can never involve themselves in politics.

"Prince Harry obviously can't control his wife because he knows very well you can't be a renegade royal over here in the US because you're breaking centuries of the royals staying out of politics. Not just American politics, all politics," she said, as quoted by Express UK.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly plans to make more similar calls outside the US. Per Access Hollywood (via The News International), Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand gave the numbers to Meghan to the US Senators.

Meanwhile, royal biographer Angela Levin accused the duchess of "jumping on the bandwagon" with her recent political move. She said that the measures already went through Congress, but Meghan reportedly acted as if she was the first one to pass the appeals.

"She's also trying to get a policy put through of parental leave, for the Government to pay parental leave, when it's already gone through actually. The thing they haven't decided is how long each family can use it for," she explained to TalkRADIO.

She also noted how Meghan recklessly involved Prince Harry, Archie, and Lili's names despite her letter being a professional one. Per Levin, there was no need to include her children's names on the letter, and it only proved she wanted publicity for them, too.

In the end, Levin accused Meghan of abusing her life as a British royal by trying to tell another government "what it should do."

