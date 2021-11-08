Brian Laundrie is declared dead after the FBI Denver compared dental records after finding human remains. They confirmed that the remains found in the Carlton Reserve were those of the fugitive, but the initial test to determine his cause of death came back inconclusive.

The authorities have already sent the remains to an anthropologist who will then compare the DNA of the skeletal to Laundrie.

As a result is yet to be out, people started to inquire what would happen if the DNA results say it does not match the fugitive.

Will Authorities Search Again After DNA Result Comes Back Negative?

On Twitter, a user asked Brian Entin what would happen if the DNA test showed a different result compared to the comparison of dental records.

"If the anthropological study of the bones found at Myakkahatchee Park are found to not be Brian Laundrie due to the DNA doesn't match, then what? Will the North Port police department be liable for the blunder?" the user said.

However, someone immediately corrected the user and said that it was the FBI who was in charge of releasing the dental records and not the North Port Police Department.



Amid that, people expect the anthropologist to find Laundrie's DNA and prove that he killed Gabby Petito. They also started mentioning the authorities as they demanded the DNA results already.

One said, "Where are the DNA results? Why did NPPD search the area so close to where the Mustang was parked? Why didn't Chris Laundrie take the FBI & NPPD to Long Live Trail when he searched with them for 3+ hours weeks before? "

But reports revealed that the medical examiner is yet to perform DNA analysis to the remains, causing people to feel enraged over the authorities' slow processing of the case. Previously, the non-availability of information led people to assume that the DNA test returned negative already, although no processing had been started yet.

As of the writing, the FBI reportedly plans to close Petito's case already soon after they analyzed the fugitive's digital footprints.

Newsnation correspondent Brian Entin recently suggested that looking through Laundrie's digital communication would provide all his movements and communications before, during, and after returning to Florida on September 1. The authorities are yet to comment on this matter.

