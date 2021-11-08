Alec Baldwin launched another plea to prevent the occurrence of a similar shooting incident in another movie or TV set.

On Monday, Baldwin shared with his followers what the industry should do to make the use of firearms safer. According to the 63-year-old actor, hiring police officers would ensure a safer environment and prevent accidental shooting incidents.

He shared a screenshot of one of his tweets from his now-private Twitter account, saying, "Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety.

Although his fans agreed to his recent comment, some internet users shared he and his team should have never hired a novice armorer in the first place. They also shared their thoughts about Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer in Baldwin's movie.

"she was a novice. This was only her second job as an armorer. That equals novice, regardless of your parents experience," one said, referring to Gutierrez Reed.

Another added, "I would think a experienced Armorer would know much more about munitions than a police officer especially when using prop guns/dummy guns or antique guns..people who have spent years learning this trade and are dedicated to it are being disparaged."

What The Rules Say About Sets With Guns

Before his recent comment, Fox News Digital sent an inquiry about gun safety's written rules on movie sets to the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. The group then sent the news outlet a copy of the Contract Services Administration Trust Fund (CSATF), which states all the guidelines it established - and the "Rust" set broke.

"BLANKS CAN KILL. TREAT ALL FIREARMS AS THOUGH THEY ARE LOADED. 'LIVE AMMUNITION' IS NEVER TO BE USED NOR BROUGHT ONTO ANY STUDIO LOT OR STAGE," the first line reads.

Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza revealed that a live bullet was loaded into the revolver, and their initial investigation found a number of live ammo on the set.

Following the incident, several movie sets already took a step to prevent a similar event from happening. For instance, ABC's "The Rookie" revealed it would no longer use real guns on its sets. In exchange for their usual props, they will reportedly use fake weapons and add sounds and flare through VFX instead.

