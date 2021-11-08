Princess Charlene opened up her "challenging" stay in South Africa in the past six months.

After Prince Albert defended that he and his wife would not divorce, Princess Charlene dismissed the claims as she finally reunited with her family.

This week, Princess Charlene was spotted with Prince Albert and their children - Prince Jaques and Princess Gabriella - six months after staying in South Africa due to health concerns. She reached France through a private jet from Durban in South Africa.

French website Nice Matin confirmed that royal children welcomed their mother with a large bouquet before riding in a helicopter to Monaco.

Before her departure, she recorded a nearly one-minute video and uploaded it on her foundation's YouTube channel. According to Princess Charlene, she faced challenging months during her stay.



"I'd like to thank the doctors in South Africa who have done a tremendous job in helping me and I am so looking forward to getting back to my children. Thank you South Africa, thank you everyone and God bless you," she said.

What Happened To Princess Charlene?

Princess Charlene was supposed to stay in South Africa for only a week to launch conservation projects under her foundation and raise awareness related to illegal poaching.

However, her stay was extended after facing health woes.

For what it's worth, she underwent corrective surgery following her previous ENT procedure. Unfortunately, she stayed for a long time due to the infection after undergoing surgery.

Multiple news outlets said that she was confined to the Netcare Alberlito Hospital under a fake name to protect her privacy.

Although her condition was not disclosed at that time, a statement revealed that the royal princess collapsed due to implications from the severe ear, nose, and throat infection.

"Her medical team is currently evaluating her but have confirmed the princess is stable," the statement went on.

The sinus infection kept her from home since her ears would not "equalize" during her flight. She then revealed that she would be staying in South Africa until October, as reported by ET Canada. However, she had to stay for a few weeks before jetting home this month.

Her return dismissed claims initially made by French royal commentator Stéphane Bernm saying Prince Albert and Princess Charlene were on the verge of separating.

