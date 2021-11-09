Stevie J reportedly filed divorce papers against his wife Faith Evans after just three years of marriage, and now speculations about the reason for their split have become a hot topic.

The lovebirds were known for their relationship, which developed while participating in the television reality show "Love and Hip Hop Atlanta." According to TMZ, the couple had gotten "hitched" in Las Vegas, where they had arranged an intimate wedding in their hotel room back in 2018 while filming for the show.

I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan — Faith Evans (@faithevans) July 18, 2018

Although the record producer and Evans had no children together, it was unclear if they had signed a prenup before exchanging vows at their Vegas wedding, which becomes a problem when it comes to settle their divorce.

Stevie J Files For Divorce

Daily Mail reported that Stevie J had submitted a petition for their separation at a Los Angeles County Superior Court just this Monday, November 8. Several sources reached out to both parties for their statements on this recent news, but neither one has replied to them.

It can't be denied that their union had come as a surprise to their family and close friends as it was unexpected for them to tie the knot suddenly at that time.

However, their pending separation had blindsided their loved ones even more. Last week, the "I'll Be Missing You" singer greeted the former reality star on social media. Evans dedicated a whole birthday post for Stevie on Instagram with a short yet sweet caption which read "Happy & blessed birthday Mr. J! Hurry up, so we can turn up!" to which the birthday celebrant had replied "On my way!" under the post's comment section.



Even after the state of their marriage was revealed to the media, the Grammy Award-winning artist didn't change her Instagram icon. The said icon has a lovey-dovey picture of her and Mr. J wearing matching white tank tops while laying beside each other.

READ ALSO: Sean Penn Reportedly Struggling After Leila George Filed For Divorce? Actor Blames Himself Instead [Report]

Stevie J's Abusive Wife

Based on the previous article, the celebrity couple was known to "downplay" their rocky relationship ever since they revealed that the producer had been suffering domestic abuse from the musician.

In 2020, just a year into their marriage, Evans was arrested for conducting domestic violence against her husband as reports were found of her physically attacking him. It is highly possible that this was the exact reason why Stevie decided to finally call it quits with Faith.

The real reason for their separation has yet to be confirmed as there are still no official statements from Stevie's and Faith's legal team regarding the topic of their divorce.

READ MORE: Britney Spears' Ex-Manager Spills The Real Deal On Singer's Latest Claims: 'No One is Aware of Hidden Electronic Surveillance Device'