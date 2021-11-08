Sean Penn is rumored to be struggling with life and blaming himself for it, after his former wife Leila George finalized their separation and served him the divorce papers.

Some tabloids are speculating that the actor felt "punched in the gut" after receiving their divorce documents from none other than his ex-wife. According to the National Enquirer via Suggest, the "I Am Sam" star was left in disbelief with the news that Leila was giving up on their marriage and wanted nothing more to do with him.

Are Sean and Leila Officially Over?

The article mentioned only a year has passed since the couple exchanged vows and promised to spend the rest of their lives together. An inside source relayed that Penn "is blaming himself for his marriage failing" and that "he's pretty down" about the whole situation.

A different informant shared that Sean is currently in a state of denial and refuses "to believe it's over" with the Australian-American actress. Rumors have it that the celebrity is having a tricky timing accepting reality to the point of refusing to take off his wedding ring.

A source close to the couple also revealed that there's a "fat chance" that the love birds will get back together. The "Mortal Engines" starlet said to be considering her options which are officially cutting ties with her husband or dealing with more years of his "busy work schedule."



READ ALSO: Blake Lively Demanding Ryan Reynolds To Quit Hollywood? Actress Wants This To Happen For Their Family [Report]

Is Sean Penn Really to Blame?

Apparently, Sean's overpacked timetable had driven Leila to the edge of her patience, which led to her getting fed up with their marital life. "Truth is, he tool on all these projects and movies and didn't give much time for Leila," an insider confessed.

According to the publication, the celebrity couple also reached a disagreement when talking about their plans for their family as the actress wanted to start having children already. At the same time, the movie star was apparently against the whole idea.

"It was important to Leila to start a family with Sean but he was done with all that," another source said. This difference in lifestyle and preference had been a major deal-breaker for Penn's former wife, and thus the two will continue with their divorce unless and compromise is made beforehand.

Hello Magazine reported that the two have been "romantically linked" to each other since 2016 but decided to wait four years before making things official to the public. Sean shares two children with actress Robin Wright to whom he was married for 14-years but divorced in 2010.

READ MORE: Katie Holmes' Pals Worry She No Longer Looks Like Herself? Actress Reportedly Struggling- Proof