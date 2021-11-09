Bella Hadid set herself loose on Instagram on November 9, Tuesday, and shared a lengthy, emotional message to her followers revealing her struggles.

She welcomed her followers with a video clip of Willow Smith and several photos of herself swollen after crying. The 25-year-old model tagged the "Fireball" singer and wrote, "I love you and your words, It made me feel a little less alone and that's why I'd like to post this."

Hadid, later on, praised her for facing insecurities and anxieties well and followed up about his mental state.

Hadid's Statement

Her post followed with a quote from Smith, "'That feeling of thinking that you're good enough or being insecure about your art- is natural- but at the same time, I feel like it's taught. All humans are different, every single human has something so special and unique to offer. And people forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they're here."

"That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that- - and trying to cover it up in some way. We're gonna come together in our flaws. In our insecurities, in our joy, in our happiness, and accept it all as beautiful and natural,'" the quote continued. Hadid followed up her post, saying that she's been struggling and crying "pretty much every day, every night for a few years now."

"Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that," she continued. "Sometimes all you've gotta hear is that you're not alone. So from me to you, you're not alone. I love you, I see you and I hear you. Self-help and mental illness/chemical imbalance are not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles... It has its ups and downs, and side to sides."

Hadid On Positivity

The Palestinian celeb urged her followers to be positive claiming, there is always a "light at the end of the tunnel." "The rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point. There is always room for it to start up again, but for me, it's always been nice to know that even if it's a few days, weeks, or months, it does get better, to some extent, even for a moment)," the young Hadid added, explaining that it took her a while to adopt with having struggles.

"It took me a long time to get that in my mind, but I've had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this," she addressed. "If you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it."

She concluded her statement by being transparent and told, "Not sure why but it feels harder and harder to not share my truth on here." The model was greeted with supportive messages from her fans and thanked her for being openly vulnerable and candid.



This was not the only time Hadid has been freely open about her struggles facing severe depression and anxiety. Apparently, she suffered a lot during her early days. Page Six reported that she took a short break from social media to focus on her mental health, back in January.

