Being the youngest among their family, Prince Harry is might have been the favorite son of Princess Diana as she always had a soft spot for him and gave him more attention than Prince William, that's why the Duke gets emotional whenever he opens up the topic of her mother's death.

Recently, Prince Harry joined the discussion at Wired Magazine's RE: WIRED summit, where he sat down with Stanford Internet Observatory Technical research manager Renee DiResta, Rashad Robinson (Aspen Commission on Information Disorder), and the magazine's editor at large, Steven Levy.

According to Express UK, the Duke of Sussex has spoken about the death of his mother while discussing the topic of misinformation.

The royal warned the public about misinformation being a "global humanitarian crisis," and claims that this is why Princess Diana died.

"I lost my mother to this self-manufactured rabidness," he said.

Prince Harry also made a big statement by saying he's determined not to lose Meghan Markle because of the same thing.

Referring to his quote from the mental health documentary with Oprah Winfrey, "The Me You Can't See," he said the public "won't stop until she's dead."

The Duke later clarified his comments, saying he's not challenging the press, but rather, it was "more of a warning."

READ NOW: Prince Harry 'Desperately' Wants To Go Back Home Even Without Meghan- But Faces ONE Hurdle [Report]

In the virtual event, Prince Harry explained that he and the Duchess of Sussex are currently not on any social media platform and don't plan to join until things change because the internet is "being defined by hate, division and lies."

The Prince's participation in the misinformation event comes after Meghan Markle's appearance at The New York Times' DealBook online summit, where she talked about her protest about paid parental leave.

RE: WIRED is a two-day event that included a segment titled "The Internet Lie Machine," where they tackled the actual cost of lies being perpetuated online.

They discussed how media propaganda got to where it is right now and how people could get out of the current situation.

The Media on Princess Diana

Princess Diana and Prince Charles were a subject of media scrutiny following their divorce.

The late royal's brother Earl Spencer previously talked about the topic, saying, "I don't think she ever understood why her genuinely good intentions were sneered at by the media, why there appeared to be a permanent quest on their behalf to bring her down. It is baffling," he said. (via The Independent UK)

The Princess of Wales died in1997 from injuries she sustained in a car accident in Paris, France.

READ ALSO: Travis Scott 'Unaware' of Deaths at Astroworld Festival? Rapper Spotted Doing THIS Amid Tragedy