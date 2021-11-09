The Astroworld Festival has caused numerous lives lost and a handful of people injured, but the host of the event, Travis Scott, was seemed to be "unaware" of the casualty.

A source from TMZ stated that no one told the rapper regarding the death of eight concert-goers, and hundreds of them were left injured. In fact, "he didn't know a calamity was unfolding" while he was on top of the stage, despite mentioning he found an ambulance coming in the middle of his set.

The publisher also found out that he went straight to Dave & Buster's for an after-party.

How Come Scott's 'Unaware'?

The source told the outlet, "Travis didn't know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party, as far as timing, this remains consistent with the fact that no one including the police had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place."

It is believed that Drake was the host of the after-party, who also became one of the surprise guests of the event, which happened on November 5 Friday. Another source close to the "Certified Lover Boy" was also said to have no clue people dying in the pit.

The same publisher also reported that the audience had already pleaded for the camera operators and staffers to stop the show before the crowd crush, "which is why a lot of people think Travis had to know what was going on ... if not during the concert, before he left," they said.

And as for Scott's sources defense, he was approximately 50 yards away from the staff, which gave him the reason for not hearing the pleas to end the show after a deadly crowd surge. The article also claimed that the "Astroworld" producer left Dave & Busters as soon as someone told him about what happened, supporting the notion "he didn't know, even when he left the venue."

READ ALSO: Travis Scott Warned About Audience Safety Beforehand? Police Officer Reveals Major Concern Leading to Tragedy

The Astroworld's Aftermath

According to CNN, the soon-to-be father-of-two pledged to cover the funeral costs of the eight attendees who died at the Astroworld festival. He will also cover for the mental health services, partnering with BetterHelp, to those affected by the tragedy.

The organizers behind Astroworld will also be providing a full refund to all ticket holders who attended the first day and those who claimed for the canceled second day of the event; the source told the outlet last Monday.

After the incident, Scott went on social media and released his statement, saying, "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival."



READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Secret Wedding Plans Revealed? Guess Who's the Wedding Planner! [Report]