It seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are clashing over their holiday decisions, as the Duke of Sussex reportedly wants to visit the Queen in the UK, which his wife hinders him from going.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are approaching their second year since they announced their decision to "step back as 'senior' members" of the British royal family and not receive public funds from royal duties. A few months later, the royal relocated to California, United States, and his wife and two young children.

Yet, knowing that they publicly declared their decision to leave, some sources thought Prince Harry now wants to come home for Christmas.

Duke In Close Contact At Home?

OK! Magazine reported that Harry "desperately" wants to celebrate Christmas back in the UK via Suggest. However, Markle refused to go anywhere near her in-laws. Ever since Queen Elizabeth has been headlining due to her poor health, following hospital visitation, and publicly walking with a crane, the youngest son of Princess Diana has been desperate to see her.

One insider revealed that Prince Harry "has been in touch" with the Queen nonstop and gives her gifts and messages. However, it didn't feel enough for him, so he wanted to stay by her side instead.

The source also believed that Harry fears this could be his last Christmas celebrating with the Royal Highness, but his only wife has been "putting a hitch" in his plans. Despite the mother-of-two not liking to come home, the source leaked that the Duke still prepared to move ahead and visit without her instead.

"She's made it clear she wants nothing more to do with the Windsors, and he respects that, even if it means not being with her and the kids," the informant said. "He's fearful there may not be another opportunity to celebrate the holidays with the Queen. For all of his grievances with the royal family, he adores his grandmother and misses her terribly."

What Is The Duke's Real Plan?

As of the moment, no reports can support that Prince Harry is coming home to the UK for the Queen.

Suggest stated that they doubt it if the Duke can rush home knowing their newly born daughter, Lilibet, will have her first Christmas in December without her father.

According to the article, the couple has always displayed a "united front," for their decisions, and having a big move like the one mentioned "would be extremely uncharacteristic."

