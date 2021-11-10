Paul Rudd has been one of Hollywood's heartthrobs as he amassed many fans throughout his career. Recently, he was named this year's sexiest man alive, but some Twitter users don't agree; why?

Photos of the "Ant Man" actor made rounds on social media after he accepted the coveted title and many users rallied on Twitter deeming him "not cute" enough.

"This man not even cute how tf he win this??" one wrote.

"love him but i think the title should go to Chris Evans.. but wtv ig," another wrote.

"I actually do think Paul Rudd is attractive but is he really the sexiest? Like, I'm sorry but you mean to tell me there's not a single guy under 40 who is hotter than him? And I guess it's better than some of the truly bland white guys they've chosen in the past but really?" one tweeted.

Some users also pointed out that other celebrities like Henry Cavill, Chris Evans, Brenton Thwaites, Cristiano Ronaldo, and others deserve the title than him.

At the time of this writing, Paul Rudd has not publicly responded to the negative comments he received.

Paul Rudd As People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2021

People Magazine recently unveiled this month's issue showing Paul Rudd, 2021's sexiest man alive.

According to Today, the magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." His title comes after fellow Marvel star Michael B. Jordan received the title last year.

In the spread, Rudd said he has "awareness," and he knows that critics would pick on him once the magazine has been unveiled.

He added, "This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me."

The actor, who has been married to Julie Yaeger-Rudd for 18 years, said his wife was the first and only person to know he would appear in the magazine.

He said Julie "giggled" and was "shocked" by the news, but she later said, "oh they got it right."

Paul Rudd's Career

Per the outlet, Rudd had a few acting gigs in the early 1990s until he amassed a massive fanbase after his appearance on the iconic romantic-comedy film "Clueless," where he starred as Josh.

Following this, he had numerous television and movie offers. He appeared on shows like "Sisters" and "Romeo + Juliet."

He was a guest star in the popular TV series "Friends," having to take on the role of Mike Hannigan, he was supposed to appear in one episode, but he became immensely popular, leading the writers to keep his character, who later married Phoebe.

More recently, he entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2015 to play Ant-Man. He's set to play the superhero again for the film "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" in 2023.

