According to reports, the Astroworld Music Festival's operational plan stated that any dead concertgoers would be referred to as "smurfs" rather than "dead."

CNN obtained a copy of the plan, which stated that "a Security Plan has been prepared to help limit possible negative situations within the scope of the event" based on the layout and previous experiences at Travis Scott's shows.

"The potential for many alcohol or drug-related incidents, potential evacuation demands, and the ever-present possibility of a mass casualty situation are recognized as important concerns," according to the memo.

The document also included plans for what to do if there is a riot or civil unrest at the event, or if there is an active shooting, or if the weather isn't cooperating.

However, one item that irritated social media was when employees were required to notify Event Control about dead concertgoers using the code "smurf," which is based on the 1980s cartoon and comic series.

"Never use the terms 'dead' or 'deceased' over the radio," the plan states.

'Smurfs' vs. Dead

Social media users react to the choice of words Astroworld Music Festival planned to use for any casualties.

According to @BROK_Horrible, "Sad event. I believe there could be a good reason for that procedure. Word choice? Uh, yeah. Odd. "

However, one person questioned why not just choose the usual words like "dead" or "casualties" and not have to sugar-coat it up with "smurf."

But it seems like there's a perfectly reasonable explanation as to why this is so.

According to @TyOneOn21, the possible reason why they used "Smurf" is so people don't panic.

"The point is to prevent panic. Lots of places have code words. "

@BigShaunyboy also explained, "This is standard procedure and came out before the event and before all that happened. This has been the case at most large events. You use codes that do not cause mass hysteria, as that can be even more dangerous for the event goers. "

Despite the plausible explanation, other people thought the code word was in poor taste, insulting, demeaning, and inappropriate.

@blue_jay1 said, "I understand the need for a code word in this sort of communication, but geez, that's tasteless."

@TyOneon21 added,"Yeah, there's gotta be a much better word to use.

It's important to make sure it isn't a word they'd use in regular radio communication, but "smurf" seems to be in exceptionally bad taste.

@Shaz1440 also tweeted, "I understand and minimizing panic is important, but that kind of language is demeaning and inappropriate."

