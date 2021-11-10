One post from Al B. Sure caused commotion online after stating his close relative, R&B singer Christopher Williams has been battling with coma, but what is the truth behind his health situation?

Fellow 90s hitmaker Sure, real name Albert Joseph Brown III, alerted the world regarding the "I'm Dreamin'" singer because of an Instagram post last Monday, November 8.

The post came with a photo of Sure and Williams with a caption that says, "Please pray for my better looking twin brother in a coma." The musician also shared an old clip with Williams where the duo spoke about their career.

What Is His Real Health Condition?

However, rumors about the singer's ill-health were immediately shot down after a post on Christopher Williams' official Facebook account, coming from his representative.

Williams' representative, Andre Browne, denied the rumors regarding the singer's critical health condition. He said, "Contrary to reports on social media, Christopher Williams is NOT in a coma and is in stable condition and resting comfortably."



He concluded, "Christopher sends his most heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all of his fans for their prayers and well wishes."

According to the source, the reason behind Al B. Sure's update on Williams' health is still unknown.

As of writing, many fans still believe his post, commenting on his quick recovery. Many familiar faces also left their support following the post made by Sure, including Bill Bellamy, Cynthia Bailey, Big Daddy Kane, and Monifah. Porscha Coleman also posted her image and asked for prayers for her "dear friend."

Christopher Williams' Career

According to the Grio, Williams is known in the industry as someone who famously starred in the seminal 1991 movie "New Jack City." The singer was joined by Wesley Snipes, Allen Payne, Mario Van Peebles, and Ice T.

His greatest song, "I'm Dreamin'," also became its movie soundtrack, making him earn his first and only #1 Billboard hit back in the day.

As stated by the source, Williams remained a fan favorite ever since he released his 2001 album, "Real Men Do." And recently, he decided to stop his career and announced his retirement on social media with no clarification, whether from singing or acting.

