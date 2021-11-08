It seems like Kanye West is facing a civil lawsuit worth almost a million dollars due to his apparel company engaging in "untrue statements" with their shipping practices.

The founder of the "Yeezy" clothing and sneaker line was accused of falsely advertising his products with the use of speedy delivery services. NBC News reported that the Californian court officials found evidence of the businessman's statements that were proven impossible and therefore untrue.

The lawsuit was filed by several district attorney offices, specifically the Los Angeles, Alameda, Sonoma, and Napa counties, on behalf of the people of California.

Kanye West's Yeezy Scam

According to the news outlet, the company promised its consumers that their purchased products would arrive within a specific timeframe if they availed of the special offer plus paid additional fees for the expedited shipping.

However, after investigating the situation, it was discovered that Yeezy could not pursue these promises and therefore scammed their customers. The inspection mentioned was led and fronted by the District Attorney's Consumer Protection.



George Gascón, the Los Angles County District Attorney, revealed that the court ruling against Yeezy Apparel LLC and Yeezy LLC was finalized last Wednesday, November 3, and was signed by an unnamed superior court judge in the county.

The lawyer then released a statement saying, "Online consumers are entitled to protection against unwarranted fees and unreasonable long waits for purchases to arrive on their doorsteps. We will enforce state and federal laws governing online shopping in Los Angeles County."

Kanye Faces Lawsuit

Documents including details of the case revealed that West was ordered to pay for the alleged business malpractice, which amounted to a whopping $950,000 fee. This includes $200,000 in civil penalties, $50,000 in restitution to the Consumer Protection Prosecution Trust Fund, as well as $25,000 in investigation costs.

Based on the article written by People, Ye's company is banned from any more "untrue or misleading representation" regarding their shipping timeframe. Furthermore, court orders required Yeezy to refund their customers for any purchases not shipped in a timely manner.

Federal law and regulations in California stated that the company must manage and ship out their items to their consumers within 30 days, or else they must provide a written report about the reason for its delay. If the products do not arrive at their doorsteps within the said time frame, these laws guarantee the buyer a refund, either cash or an item within the same price range.

