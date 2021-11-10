A few months after Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, photographer Chris Floyd recently revealed "how in sync" they were for the couple's photoshoot.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were described to be "just like any married couple." That was how Floyd would say, as he exclusively told US Weekly.

"They were just like any married couple who seemed to just love being very happy in each other's company. It was that straightforward," he continued.

Recalling Wonderful Photoshoot

It was April 2011 when Prince William and Kate Middleton got married in Westminster Abbey. Last few months, on their 10th anniversary this year, they "effortlessly led" the photoshoot with the photographer as they reflected on their years of marriage, per source.

"I just said, 'Look, this is your 10th anniversary, just be the couple that you are with each other and forget that I'm here. And just forget about me," Floyd recalled how he communicated with the royals. "They don't need me to tell them how to be with each other."



During the time he spent with the Cambridges, the photographer also admitted he felt like he had known them for years, "It was just a real whirlwind of a day."

On His Memorable Day With The Royals

"The day itself was kind of just like a normal shoot day. It was like going to anyone else's... I mean it's not like anyone else's house, but it was the same as going to someone else's house. It was just a slightly grander version of most houses," he added.

While reflecting on the memorable day spent with the royals, Floyd is also looking forward to taking photographs of people arriving in the UK for the first time since the travel ban for British Airways, as reported by the article.

One month later from their anniversary, William and Kate returned to Scotland, which is the place where they first met, during their royal tour.

The Duke stood up in front and delivered a speech as Lord High Commissioner during the opening ceremony of The Church of Scotland.

"It was here in Scotland - 20 years ago this year - that I first met Catherine," William said. "Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart."

