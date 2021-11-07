It has been a while since Prince William and Kate Middleton announced that they were "seriously considering" moving from Kensington Palace to Windsor. Still, a royal expert believes that there is a relatable reason why they decided to change residence.

In the last week of August, the media has covered that the Cambridges felt "overlooked" in their home, making them have Windsor Castle as an option for a new home. However, one royal expert believes that there are much better and more relatable reasons for the Duke and Duchess "might make the move" to Windsor.

And so, one article believed that the Queen is getting older and she wants to spend more time with her grandchildren, as one reason.

Queen Elizabeth Is The Reason?

Jonathan Sacerdoti, a royal expert, told Express that "there are a number of reasons why they might want to make such a move and absolutely proximity to the Queen could be one of them."

The expert also stated that the Queen suffered from a "pretty tough year," which includes the passing of Prince Philip, "one doesn't picture the Queen alone... She's definitely going to be feeling a sense of solitude related to losing her husband, something that many people will be familiar with."

"If William and Kate move to be closer to her, that could certainly help in that respect, and indeed [to have] children there," Sacerdoti said. Following that, being closer to her grandchildren would be "invigorating" for the monarch, following her recovery from a health scare in October.

"It's always nice for anyone to be close to younger generations in the family. There's nothing that can be more invigorating for grandparents or great grandparents to be around the young member of their family."

On The Changes Along With The Windsor Move

Many also knew that their Windsor move would be beneficial for the Duchess of Cambridge, too, as Kate's parents live in Berkshire as well. This would make George, Charlotte, and Louise close to their grandparents.

According to Vanity Fair, the couple still has no specific date when their move will happen. However, the media has covered William and Kate already spent £12 million renovating their Kensington apartment in 2013, intending to keep it as a center of operations, a source said.

"[A move to Windsor] would mean the children changing schools, which is an upheaval," they also added, "but it has many advantages too."

Based on the same article, the anonymous insider shared one more reason: they preferred to be in the countryside, giving them an easy commute route to London.

