Prince Harry faced "Re:Wired" with a discussion to stop using "Megxit," explaining where the term originated.

The Duke of Sussex became a part of the conference. He talked with Stanford's Renee DiResta and activist Rashad Robinson about the "deadly consequences of misinformation." And during his time there, he urged people to stop using the phrase as he claimed it is "misogynistic."

He also revealed that he witnessed the amount of hate his wife gets on social media, saying, "70 percent of the hate speech about my wife on Twitter can be traced to fewer than 50 accounts."

Where Did It Originate According To Harry?

"Perhaps the most troubling part of this is the number of British journalists interacting and amplifying the hate and the lies, they regurgitate these lies as truth," the Duke said, addressing the media.

"In fact, the term - maybe people know this or don't - the term "Megxit" was or is a misogynistic term and it was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents and it grew and grew and grew onto mainstream media, but it began with a troll."

Harry used the panel to take a shot at the media coverage he has endured during his life and the dangers that he sees caused by widespread misinformation.

According to the Independent, it has been used as a headline worldwide describing their decision to move away from royal life.

It was January 20, 2020, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Instagram their big move leaving their royal duties behind and moving independently in California, United States.

That also became the time where the internet used the term "Megxit," which is a play word like "Brexit," combining Meghan and "exit." Collins Dictionary even recognized the term as one of the "Words of 2020" during that time.

'Determined' Prince Harry

"I know the story all too well. I lost my mother to this self-manufactured rabidness, and obviously, I am determined not to lose the mother to my children to the same thing," Prince Harry further stated.

"And when I said in the mental health series many months ago that they won't stop until she is dead, that was, I guess, more of a warning and not a challenge."



The father-of-two emphasized the "scale of misinformation" found on the internet, saying that no one is safe from it. "No one is protected from harm that comes from it and we continue to see lives ruined, and families destroyed," he said.

Harry also admitted that his family would never go back onto social media until things changed. "I am not on social media, we are not on social media, and until things change, that will remain the same.

