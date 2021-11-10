The family of Brian Laundrie, who has since been declared dead, sparked concerns to people who are still seeking justice for Gabby Petito.

As the case of Laundrie has been outshined by the new issues occurring across the country, the public noticed how it does not have the same spotlight as before. What's worse is that it could be forgotten soon without the answers to people's unanswered questions.

With that, buzzes emerged that the fugitive's family was planning to do something ridiculous to attempt to get away with the murder and crimes they committed.

Brian Laundrie's Family Willing To Do Monstrous Move

On Twitter, users suggested that the moving truck near Laundrie's family started to get their things as they prepare to leave their home. Some people alleged that Chris and Roberta Laundrie would soon reunite with their son in a different place once people had already forgotten about the case.

However, a new clip revealed that it was only a false alarm - for now - since the vehicle was parked in front of a different house.

Despite that, people maintained their prediction the family would move soon after covering Laundrie's crimes and death.

Rumors of the Laundries moving have been going around, however, the moving truck seen on the street is actually parked in front of another house two houses down. False alarm. (For now) #BrianLaundrie pic.twitter.com/OC4GKuBzMQ — Rudy Triana (@RudyRender) November 7, 2021

One said, "I still stand by what I said from the start, they'll have to move. People well forever call them the parents of a murder. Good luck to them wherever they end up! Maybe they'll meet up with Brian, because the DNA doesn't match him what so ever. Come on now!"

Meanwhile, another theorized that Chris and Roberta helped make people believe he is already dead, adding Laundrie probably changed his identity.

"I really think the truck is there's to! They r gonna move while no one is there watching now it's just a matter of time!" another suggested.

The new theory came after some people defended the Laundries and said the parents were visibly shaken when they found out that the fugitive was already dead. Chris and Roberta reportedly knew he was already dead when they lost track of his phone.

As of the writing, the FBI only determined his identity through a comparison of dental records. DNA analysis is yet to be performed after the initial test returned inconclusive.

