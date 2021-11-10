Scott Disick seems to be moving forward following his breakup with Amelia Hamlin and his feelings over Kourtney Kardashian's recent engagement to Travis Barker as he's recently seen hanging out with a 24-year-old model; what's the actual score between them?

According to People, the "TALENTLESS" founder was spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu, California, with friends including Brooklyn Beckham's ex, Hana Cross.

Victoria Beckham's eldest son and Cross broke up in 2019 after almost a year of dating.

Before he was seen hanging out with the model, he was previously linked to Elizabeth Grace Lindley after being photographed outside the West Hollywood nightclub Offset last month.

At the time of this writing, neither Scott Disick Nor Hannah Cross has confirmed whether they're romantically involved or not.

Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin's Breakup

Per the outlet, the couple broke up shortly after model Younes Bendjima leaked his alleged messages with Disick, which shows him mocking Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with her now-fiance Travis Barker.

A source said Hamlin's decision to cut ties off was "sudden and unexpected", and Disick didn't see it coming.

Disick was reportedly shocked about the breakup. To cope up with the recent turn of events, the insider said he's been spending his time with his children.

The TV star shares kids Mason, Reign, and Penelope with Kardashian. The former lovers dated for almost ten years before breaking up in 2015.

Scott Disick's History of Dating Younger Women

In early reports, Disick has dated numerous women who are much younger than him and primarily models.

After his split with the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star, he reportedly dated model Christine Burke, who was 20 years old in 2016, after photographers spotted them kissing in Cannes, France. Their relationship ended after two months.

A few months later, he was linked to Megan Blake Irwin, an Australian native who's eight years younger than him. The two broke up shortly but reportedly rekindled last year.

The "Flip It Like Disick" star later dated Ella Ross, 19, in 2017 after being photographed partying in a Cinco de Mayo event.

Other young women who were linked to Disick were Bella Thorne and Sofia Richie.

