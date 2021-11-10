Another victim who suffered from injuries at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival has been declared brain dead.

Since the Friday tragedy occurred, more victims came to the limelight and shared their horrifying experiences at the show. One of them, 22-year-old Bharti Shahani, has since been put under a ventilator after suffering from multiple heart attacks during and after the stampede.

Shahani, her sister Namrata Shahani, and her cousin Mohit Bellani reportedly attended together but separated during the surge. Her sister, fortunately, was in good shape, but the victim was rushed to a medical facility and received CPR while she was being transported.

The Texas A&M University student was put under a ventilator after her brain was deprived of oxygen. A few days later, her father confirmed to ABC13 that the doctors had already informed their family she no longer has a chance to survive as her brain shows no activity since her confinement.



Shahani remains in the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital, and her family is expected to decide in the next few days whether they will continue giving her life support or not.

Victims Saw Hair-Raising Scene At Travis Scott's Event

Her sister and cousin described the event as horrifying and compared the scene to a sinkhole that led people to be on top of one another.

"Once one person fell, people started toppling like dominos. It was like a sinkhole. People were falling on top of each other," Bellani said. "There were like layers of bodies on the ground, like two people thick. We were fighting to come up to the top and breathe to stay alive."

The two reportedly lost their phones during the chaotic run toward the stage. Thus, they failed to contact Shahani. The next time they saw her was in the emergency room.

The victim's cousin estimated that she lost oxygen twice -- for 10 minutes and seven minutes, respectively. Shahani's brain stem then reportedly became 90 percent swollen, leading to brain dead.

Following the new development and stories related to the show, it has also been revealed that Scott continued to perform for 40 minutes despite the mass casualty event. The officials at the venue already knew what happened, and the continuation of the show reportedly made it worse.

