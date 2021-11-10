Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hoping that their in-laws, Prince William and Kate Middleton, would visit the United States so that they can follow their rules.

It's been over a year since the former members of the Fab Four have been in the same room, but that will soon change since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are rumored to be planning a royal tour of America.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to be looking forward to building bridges with their in-laws by inviting them to stay at their $15 million Montecito property, which they bought only months after officially standing down as senior members of the royal family.

When the Cambridges visit the home of the brave, they are expected to bring their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

According to a source who talked to Heat magazine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are excited to have royal guests at their house.

"They haven't had a single royal visitor since moving to America, which they know is mainly because of COVID, but now that travel restrictions between the US and UK have been lifted, they want that to change."

However, with Prince William and Kate Middleton in town, the Sussexes are apparently hoping to put their disagreements aside and spend some quality time together away from "the interference and hostility they would face in England."

READ ALSO: Meghan Markle's Credibility Questioned; New Court Docs Claim She Wrote Her Dad A Letter With 'Public Consumption in Mind'

However, there is a catch: after the Cambridges arrive in the United States and stay at the Sussexes' estate, the former "Suits" star will ensure that the senior royals follow her regulations.

"Meghan believes they would be playing by her rules since they would be in her home and native country," the person said.

Since the latter had a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, the relationship between the Cambridges and the Sussexes has been tense. In the interview, she said that the Duchess of Cambridge had made her weep, and that the Duke of Sussex had stated that his elder brother was "stuck" in his life.

While Prince William and Prince Harry met in the UK twice for Prince Philip's funeral and the installation of Princess Diana's memorial statue, they never actually cleared the air and discussed their relationship, according to reports.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Bad News: Duke of Sussex To Lose Another Royal Title Once THIS Royal Fills In His Senior Role