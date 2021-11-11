Jerry Douglas, who rose to fame for playing John Abbott on "The Young and the Restless," has died at the age of 88, multiple news outlets and sources confirmed.

The executive producer of the CBS drama "The Young and the Restless," confirmed the saddening news about Douglas' death on November 9. USA Today shared the statement from Anthony Morina, who ultimately expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

"On behalf of the entire company of 'The Young and the Restless,' we send our deepest sympathies to the Douglas family on the passing of Jerry Douglas," he said.

The executive producer also expressed their gratitude that they had a chance to work with the actor and how much they would miss him.



Morina did not disclose further information about Douglas' passing. However, a news outlet disclosed that Jerry Douglas' cause of death was due to a brief illness he had been enduring.

Honoring Jerry Douglas

Douglas became the third actor to play the role, and he starred in nearly 900 episodes for 25 years before the character was killed off in 2006.

Following his death, his colleagues and fans offered tribute to the late actor and honored his contribution to the industry.

Jess Walton, who played Douglas on-screen wife in one of his flicks, shared an old photo of them alongside the caption, "Rest in peace my dear TV husband Jerry Douglas. Thank you for the laughter all those years. Much much love to you and your beautiful family Kim and Hunter and everyone."

READ ALSO: Henry Cavill Coming Back As Superman? Fans Approve Actor's Desire To Reprise Role

"Very Sad to hear this terrible news on the passing of Jerry Douglas . I have been a long time fan of the show and he and his character were wonderful . Great man . My condolences. I also see him on Prime time shows . RIP. Jerry Douglas," one fan wrote.

Outside "The Young and the Restless," Douglas continuously became part of more classic TV series and award-winning movies. Among the titles under his belt are "The Rockford Files," "Mission Impossible," "The Streets of San Francisco," "Barnaby Jones," and "Police Story."

Aside from being an actor, he also excelled in the music industry that he graced the stage with his 2007 album "The Best Is Yet To Come."

Details about his funeral have not been posted publicly yet.

READ MORE: Astroworld Festival Attendees Injected Drugs to Event's Security Guard? Houston Police Breaks Silence