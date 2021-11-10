Henry Cavill wants to be Superman again - and his fans immediately approved his wish!

It has been a long time since Cavill first joined the DC Extended Universe, but fans can still clearly remember how the suit and cape perfectly fit him when he was the first cast in Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" in January 2011. The director himself applauded him and called him the perfect choice to play the role of the titular superhero.

He went on to reprise his role in more DCEU films, including "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," "Justice League."

Despite giving his best in playing the role, Warner Bros. revealed it does not have plans to have another "Superman" movie. Sources even compared it to the James Bond franchise, saying Cavill needs to be replaced soon. What's worse is that the actor and the company's talks reportedly stopped already.

However, Cavill himself already expressed his desire to do the role again.

Henry Cavill Wants To Live As Superman Again

In his recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the "Enola Holmes" star said he would immediately grab the chance if there was an opportunity to play Superman again.

#TheWitcher and #Superman actor Henry Cavill looking back at his biggest roles, his secretive personal life and his franchise-filled future https://t.co/4psL3aOwRD pic.twitter.com/8RzXDUWFO2 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 10, 2021

"There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity," he said.

His desire is rooted in the end of the "Man of Steel" when the character kills Zod. For Cavill, there are still a lot more things to explore, including the hero's growth, after killing the last member of his species.

Following his announcement, fans immediately showed their excitement over seeing Cavill wear his cape again. They shared their reactions on Twitter, asking Warner Bros to make it happen.

"@wbpictures @warnerbros @DCComics @DCSuperman I am going to need another Superman film starting Henry Cavill, he started the DCEU, he deserve it," one said.

Another wrote, "knowing that henry cavill still wants to play superman is the thing keeping me going."

Cavill's future in the DCEU remains unclear, but he also took his time to share his thoughts about the Black "Superman" project. Per the actor, the character is more than skin color, and he is open to the idea of having multiple Supermen flying around the franchise.

