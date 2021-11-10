Did a security guard become a victim of modus during Astroworld Festival after a person reportedly injected him with drugs?

Rumors began to swirl after medical personnel at the Astroworld tragedy claimed that a security guard felt a prick in his neck before arriving in the prepared medical tent around the area. This made the investigation more complicated as the incident would have suggested that some people used drugs while on the site.

However, not long after the buzzes took over the internet, the police already clarified the issue and revealed what truly happened to the guard.

Astroworld Security Guard NOT Injected

Houston police chief Troy Finner held a press conference on Wednesday where he disclosed whether a possible drug-spiking incident occurred.

Finner noted that medical personnel made the claims. However, the authorities have since confirmed that they spoke with the same man and revealed he was not injected with anything during the event.

Instead, someone punched him in the end before he woke up in the end.



Meanwhile, one personnel in charge disclosed that the team decided to end the show when they saw one person receiving CPR.

Currently, the Houston Police Department and the FBI are still investigating the event. Finner said that the process could take weeks or months to complete.

"There's nothing more important than the families. I want us all - as a city, as a nation - to pray for these families. I can't imagine what they're going through right now," he said, as quoted by CBS News.

Finner, in the end, assured people they would hold people accountable for the tragedy.

What Happened During Astroworld Festival Tragedy

The authorities confirmed that at least 50,000 people attended the event. When Travis Scott started performing, the crowd pushed themselves forward, leaving people to suffer from different injuries and cardiac arrest.

At least 25 people were rushed to nearby hospitals after suffering from heart problems.

Meanwhile, eight people died -- Mirza Danish Baig, Rodolfo Pena, Madison Dubiski, Franco Patino, Axel Acosta Avila, Jacob Jurinek, Brianna Rodriguez, and the youngest victim, John Hilgert.

The 22-year-old Bharti Shahani has since been put under a ventilator after suffering from multiple heart attacks during and after the stampede. Her doctors have already announced she is already brain dead after multiple oxygen deprivation.

